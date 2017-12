Dec 21 (Reuters) - Olainfarm As:

* SAYS SALES OF OLAINFARM IN NOVEMBER SHRINK BY 10%

* SAYS SALES HAVE REACHED 10.07 MILLION EUROS, WHICH REPRESENTS A REDUCTION BY 10% VERSUS TO SAME PERIOD OF 2016

* SAYS MAJOR SALES MARKETS OF GROUP DURING NOVEMBER 2017 WERE RUSSIA, LATVIA AND UKRAINE