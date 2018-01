Jan 16 (Reuters) - Olainfarm As:

* SAYS DEC 2017 SALES EUR 10.08 MILLION, 2 PERCENT DOWN VERSUS DEC 2016

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 REACHED EUR 114.04 MILLION, UP BY BY 4 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2FGhbkh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)