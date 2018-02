Feb 27 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* Q4 PATMI S$‍265.1​ MILLION VERSUS S$102.2 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATIONAL PATMI S$‍109.7​ MILLION VERSUS S$102.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE S$7,235.2 MILLION VERSUS S$6,106.3 MILLION

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.0 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: