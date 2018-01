Jan 19 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* HAS ACQUIRED 546,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN LONG SON JOINT STOCK COMPANY AND A CASHEW PROCESSOR, FOR TOTAL OF USD 20 MILLION

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH CONFITERA FOR REPURCHASE BY CONFITERA OF CO‘S 387 SHARES HELD IN CAPITAL OF CONFITERA FOR JPY 83 MILLION

* OLAM FOOD INGREDIENTS HOLDINGS UK LTD & OS FOODS AFRICA LIMITED HAVE BEEN LIQUIDATED BY WAY OF MEMBERS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION