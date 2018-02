Feb 26 (Reuters) - OLAV THON EIENDOMSSELSKAP ASA:

* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF NEW SENIOR UNSECURED BOND ISSUE IN SEK

* ‍ISSUED SEK 300 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS WITH 3 YEARS TENOR.​

* HAS ISSUED SEK 300 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS WITH 3 YEARS TENOR

* SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE 8 MARCH 2018 AND BONDS WILL BE APPLIED FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)