BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition

March 9 (Reuters) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE ANNOUNCES PLANNED EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM TRANSITION

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC - EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE - EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON