July 25 (Reuters) - Old National Bancorp

* Old national’s 2nd quarter net income increases 8.0% over prior quarter; includes 10% annualized commercial loan growth

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Old national bancorp says net interest income for q2 of 2017 totaled $104.3 million compared to $105.8 million in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: