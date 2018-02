Feb 2 (Reuters) - Old Point Financial Corp:

* OLD POINT RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* FOR Q4 OF 2017, NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $7.7 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 0.85% FROM Q3 OF 2017