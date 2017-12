BRIEF-Old Republic International Declares Special, One-Time Cash Dividend Of $1.00 Per Share

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Old Republic International Corp:

* OLD REPUBLIC REPORTS ON NOTABLE FINANCIAL MATTERS AND EVENTS FOR THE FINAL QUARTER OF 2017; COMPANY DECLARES SPECIAL, ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL - REVENUE-WISE OLD REPUBLIC WILL REPORT NET REALIZED INVESTMENT GAINS OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN FINAL QUARTER

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP - EXPENSE-WISE CO TO RECORD ADDITIONAL PRE-TAX INCOME STATEMENT CHARGES OF ABOUT $45 MILLION IN FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR

* OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL - NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE ISSUED ORDER TERMINATING SUPERVISION OF ORI'S MORTGAGE GUARANTY INSURANCE UNITS CHARTERED