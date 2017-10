Oct 19 (Reuters) - Old Second Bancorp Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Old Second Bancorp Inc - ‍net interest and dividend income was $19.3 million for Q3 of 2017, reflecting an increase of $622,000, or 3.3 pct​