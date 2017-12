Dec 11 (Reuters) - Oldtown Bhd:

* RECEIVED PRE-CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER FOR SHARES IN CO BY JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS HOLDINGS ASIA NL. B.V

* OFFEROR WILL ANNOUNCE AND ISSUE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL GENERAL OFFER AT A PRICE OF 3.18 RGT PER SHARE Source (bit.ly/2kkIIxV) Further company coverage: