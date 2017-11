Nov 21 (Reuters) - TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

* SAYS ‍TADEK HAS SOLD 14 MILLION GDRS AT A PRICE OF USD 17.50 PER GDR, RAISING USD 245 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACING SELLING SHAREHOLDER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 47 PER CENT OF COMPANY‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* TCS SAID ON MONDAY THAT TADEK, COMPANY CONNECTED WITH ITS MAIN SHAREHOLDER OLEG TINKOV, PLANNED TO SELL 12 MLN GDRS IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)