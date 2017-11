BRIEF-Oleg Tinkov's company plans to sell 6.6 pct stake in TCS Group

Nov 20 (Reuters) - TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

* TADEK HOLDING & FINANCE INTENDS TO SELL C. 12 MILLION GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF COMPANY​

* SAYS ‍PLACING SECURITIES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 6.6 PER CENT OF COMPANY‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL​

* SAYS ‍PLACING SECURITIES ARE BEING OFFERED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​

* SAYS ‍MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM PLACING​

* SAYS ‍TADEK HOLDING & FINANCE IS A COMPANY CONNECTED WITH MR. OLEG TINKOV (SELLING SHAREHOLDER)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)