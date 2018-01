Jan 16 (Reuters) - Olin Corp:

* OLIN TO PURSUE REGISTERED DEBT OFFERING

* OLIN CORP - INTENDS TO COMMENCE AN OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* OLIN-TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO PREPAY IN PART TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER EXISTING TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY, MATURING 2022