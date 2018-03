March 6 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:

* OLIVER WYMAN ACQUIRES DESIGN THINKING CONSULTANCY 8WORKS

* ‍OLIVER WYMAN - TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)