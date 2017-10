Oct 6 (Reuters) - Olympia Industries Bhd

* Refers to proposed disposal of 70% stake in Olympia Travels & Tours (Singapore) Pte and write-ups published in sunbiz, the sun‍​

* States that regarding conditions precedent of proposed disposal, it is OTTS and not Olympia ventures to obtain credit facilities Source (bit.ly/2fXwQUe)