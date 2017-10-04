FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2017 / 3:03 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Olympia Industries says unit entered agreement with Global Mobility Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Olympia Industries Bhd

* Unit entered into sale & purchase agreement with Global Mobility Investments

* The total estimated gain from the proposed disposal is 2.78 million RGT

* Agreement for disposal of 70 pct stake in Olympia Travels & Tours (Singapore) for equivalent of 2.6 million RGT

* "Proposed disposal is expected to increase the EPS of the company from RM0.002 as at 31 December 2016 to RM0.005" Source text :(bit.ly/2xQSK2D) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

