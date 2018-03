BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment Group Consolidated Ebitda For 2017 Down To Eur 47.3 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - OLYMPIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AS :

* OEG: CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR Q4 AND 12M 2017

* SAYS GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUE BEFORE GAMING TAXES FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 215.1 MILLION, UP 4.9%

* SAYS GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED EBITDA FOR 2017 TO EUR 47.3 MILLION, A DECLINE OF 12.1%

* SAYS GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED EUR 0.2 MILLION (0.7%) TO EUR 34.4 MILLION.

* SAYS GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF PARENT CO FOR 2017 EUR 30.0 MILLION