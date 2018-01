Jan 26 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* ANNOUNCES MARTIN TERRIER ARRIVAL FROM LILLE AND ITS LENT TO STRASBOURG UNTIL END 2017/2018‍​

* TRANSFERT AMOUNTS TO EUR 11 MILLION WHICH FROM INCENTIVES CAN BE ADDED FOR UP TO EUR 4 MILLION

* PLUS A 10 PERCENT INCENTIVE ON THE ADDED VALUE OF A POSSIBLE DEFINITIVE TRANSFER Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)