BRIEF-Olympique Lyonnais Groupe FY net profit group share declines to 4.7 million euros

Oct 3 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* FY GROUP SHARE OF NET PROFIT WAS EUR 4.7 MILLION, VERSUS EUR 9.8 MILLION IN 2015/16

* FY EBITDA EUR 51.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PARTNERSHIP WITH GROUPAMA RHÔNE ALPES WILL CONTRIBUTE TO GROWTH OF GROUP‘S SPONSORING REVENUE OVER THE NEXT THREE FINANCIAL YEARS.

* CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT JUNE 30, 2017 WAS EUR 19.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.5 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2016

* SAYS WILL SEEK TO INCREASE OPERATING PROFITABILITY BY OPTIMISING OPERATING AND ORGANISATIONAL COSTS