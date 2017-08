July 20 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* PLEASED TO HAVE FACILITATED SIGNING OF CHRISTOPHE JALLET IN NICE FOR 2 YEAR CONTRACT

* INFROMS ABOUT THE TRANSFER OF MACIEJ RYBUS TO LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW FOR EUR 1,75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)