Jan 9 (Reuters) - Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd:

* ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL AWARDED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TO BE AROUND 51.7 MILLION RUPEES TOWARDS CO‘S VARIOUS CLAIMS

* ARBITRATION MATTER RELATED TO HYDRO-MECHANICAL WORKS CONTRACT EXECUTED BY CO FOR NTPC'S KOLDAM HYRDO POWER PROJECT Source text - bit.ly/2qJWPD9 Further company coverage: