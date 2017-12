Dec 14 (Reuters) - OMAN ORIX LEASING CO:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CO‘S MERGER BY INCORPORATION INTO NATIONAL FINANCE COMPANY

* AS PART OF MERGER, SHARE SWAP TO TAKE PLACE BASED ON BOOK VALUE OF INCORPORATED AND INCORPORATING COS AS PER DEC 31 FINANCIALS

* CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF INCORPORATED CO WHO OPT FOR CASH OFFER SHALL EQUATE TO 1.2 MULTIPLIED BY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AS AT DEC 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: