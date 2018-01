Jan 1 (Reuters) - BANK DHOFAR:

* CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY APPROVES ALLOTMENT FOR RIGHTS ISSUE ON DEC 31, 2017

* BANK RECEIVED APPLICATIONS FOR A TOTAL OF 44.9 MILLION RIALS AGAINST ISSUE SIZE OF 40 MILLION RIALS‍​

* REFUNDS ARE CURRENTLY BEING PROCESSED AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JAN 01, 2018 Source:(bit.ly/2CzJwI1)