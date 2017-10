Oct 9 (Reuters) - OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

* SIGNS NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH AL KHAIR TO PURCHASE ITS SHARES AND SHARES OF ITS UNITS IN SHARE CAPITAL OF ZAIN

* PURCHASE OF ALL OF SHARES AND SHARES OF AL KHAIR‘S UNITS IN SHARE CAPITAL OF ZAIN AMOUNTS TO 12 PERCENT OF TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL

* AL KHAIR IS CURRENTLY STUDYING AND EVALUATING OFFER FROM OMANTEL AND ITS LEGAL AND FINANCIAL ADVISORS