BRIEF-Omantel wins bid for acquisition of 522 mln shares of Zain Group

Nov 12 (Reuters) - OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

* WINS BID FOR ACQUISITION OF 521.975 MILLION SHARES OF ZAIN GROUP AT PRICE OF 0.781 DINAR PER SHARE‍​

* SAYS HAS FINANCED DEAL WITH COMBINATION OF TERM AND BRIDGE LOAN FACILITIES, BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY WILL BE TAKEN OUT BY LONG-TERM CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENTS

* SAYS WHEN SHARE PURCHASE IS SETTLED ON NOV 15, OMANTEL WILL OWN, DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY, ABOUT 21.9 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED, OUTSTANDING SHARES IN ZAIN GROUP