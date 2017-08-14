BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Facebook, Netflix

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc:

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Zynga Inc by 30.1 percent to 9.2 million class a shares - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 10.2 percent to 236,200 class a shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Netflix Inc by 16.3 percent to 65,000 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Ally Financial Inc by 10.1 percent to 710,147 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017