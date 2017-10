Oct 6 (Reuters) - Omega Protein Corp:

* Cooke Inc agrees to acquire Omega Protein Corporation for $22.00 per share

* Omega Protein Corp - ‍transaction valued at approximately $500 million​

* Omega Protein Corp - ‍merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each of Omega Protein and Cooke​