BRIEF-Omega Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87

July 26 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* Omega announces second quarter 2017 financial results; increased dividend rate for 20th consecutive quarter

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $235.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.2 million

* Q2 FFO per share $0.73

* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc - increased its quarterly common stock dividend rate to $0.64 per share.

* Omega sees ‍2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.42 - $3.44​

* Sees 2017 FFO per share $3.28 - $3.30

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: