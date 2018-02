Feb 13 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* OMEGA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $2.96 TO $3.06

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 REVENUE $221.2 MILLION

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.77

* ‍MADE “SIGNIFICANT” PROGRESS IN STRATEGIC ASSET REPOSITIONING EFFORTS DURING Q4​

* ‍EVALUATING OVER $300 MILLION OF ASSETS TO POTENTIALLY SELL OR TRANSITION​