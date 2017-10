BRIEF-OMEROS ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST ANDA FILER PAR

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp:

* OMEROS ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST ANDA FILER PAR

* ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PAR PHARMACEUTICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY RESOLVING OMEROS’ PATENT LITIGATION AGAINST PAR​

* UNDER SETTLEMENT, PAR TO PAY TO CO ROYALTY OF 15% OF PAR‘S NET SALES OF ANY GENERIC VERSION OF OMIDRIA UNTIL LATEST EXPIRATION OF PATENTS

* ‍LAST-TO-EXPIRE OF OMEROS’ ORANGE BOOK LISTED PATENTS FOR OMIDRIA EXPIRES ON OCTOBER 23, 2033​

* UNLESS SUBSEQUENTLY AUTHORIZED IN SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, PAR WILL BE PROHIBITED FROM LAUNCHING GENERIC VERSION OF OMIDRIA UNTIL APRIL 1, 2032