BRIEF-OMEROS REPORTS ADDITIONAL POSITIVE DATA FOR OMS721

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp:

* OMEROS REPORTS ADDITIONAL AND CONSISTENTLY POSITIVE DATA FOR OMS721 IN PATIENTS WITH HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANT-ASSOCIATED THROMBOTIC MICROANGIOPATHY

* ‍OMS721 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AND NO SAFETY CONCERNS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED​

* 3 OF 4 PATIENTS FOR WHOM OMS721 TREATMENT WAS DISCONTINUED EARLY EXPERIENCED DETERIORATION OF THEIR CONDITIONS AND SUBSEQUENTLY DIED​

* ‍PREPARING TO INITIATE OMS721 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL, PURSUING FDA'S BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY'S PRIME STATUS​