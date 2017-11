BRIEF-Omnia Holdings says HY ‍revenue down 3 pct to 7.71 bln rand​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍REVENUE DOWN 3% TO 7.71 BILLION RAND​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF R4.20 (HY2017 RESTATED: R3.20) WAS UP 31% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND 200 CENTS UP 25%​

* ‍RETAIN ITS GUIDANCE GIVEN IN MARCH 2017 FOR OPERATING PROFIT MARGINS AS IT PERTAINS TO OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍"SOUTH AFRICAN MINING INDUSTRY REMAINS UNDER SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE DUE TO POLICY UNCERTAINTY AND PROSPECT OF CHANGES TO MINING CHARTER"​