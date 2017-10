Sept 19 (Reuters) - OMNICAR HOLDING AB

* OMNICAR‘S MAJOR SHARE OWNERS HAVE COMPLETED A TRANSACTION OF SHARES TO A STRATEGIC PARTY

* ‍FOUR OF COMPANY‘S MAJOR OWNERS HAVE DECIDED TO SELL A TOTAL OF 300,000 SHARES TO A SWEDISH INVESTOR​

* ‍SALE OF SHARES CONSTITUTES TO C. 3.5 PERCENT OF SELLING PARTIES TOTAL HOLDINGS IN CO

* TRANSACTION COMPLETED ON PRICE OF SEK 11.95PER SHARE