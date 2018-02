BRIEF-Omnicell Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.62 Including Items

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc:

* OMNICELL REPORTS RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 TO $0.28

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $174 MILLION TO $179 MILLION

* ‍NON-GAAP REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $198.3 MILLION, UP $11.2 MILLION, OR 6.0% FROM Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍TOTAL PRODUCT BACKLOG FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $345 MILLION COMPARED TO $301 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ‍FOR YEAR 2018, EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MILLION AND $660 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MILLION AND $800 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.98, REVENUE VIEW $807.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S