FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q2 and year-to-date 2017 results
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q2 and year-to-date 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 revenue $3.79 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.74 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Operating margin for Q2 of 2017 increased to 14.9 pct versus 14.5 pct for Q2 of 2016

* Omnicom Group Inc - organic growth in Q2 of 2017 as compared to Q2 of 2016 was 0.2 percent in North America

* Omnicom Group Inc - components of change in revenue included a decrease in revenue from negative foreign exchange rate impact of 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.