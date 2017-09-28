FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Omnova Q3 earnings per share $0.18
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Omnova Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Inc

* Omnova reports diluted earnings per share increased 80% in 2017 third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales rose 2.7 percent to $200.9 million

* Omnova Solutions - in Q4, co expects to incur a $2-4 million operating profit reduction related to Hurricane Harvey and antioxidant plant start-up issues​

* Omnova Solutions - co continues to expect margin expansion from various strategic initiatives & remains on track to deliver adjusted EPS in fiscal 2017​

* Omnova solutions-Hurricane Harvey, Irma have significantly affected oil, gas markets co serves, so reduced Q4 2017 sales for co’s oil & gas chemicals​

* Omnova Solutions Inc - ‍longer term, co does not expect Hurricane Irma and Harvey to unfavorably impact business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.