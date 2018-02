BRIEF-On Assignment Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.28

Feb 14 (Reuters) - On Assignment Inc:

* ON ASSIGNMENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9.4 PERCENT TO $679.1 MILLION

* ‍ON ASSIGNMENT IS PROVIDING FINANCIAL ESTIMATES FOR Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍SEES Q1 REVENUES OF $672.0 MILLION TO $682.0 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 ‍EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.46 TO $0.50; SEES Q1 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.74 TO $0.78​

* ‍PROVIDING PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL ESTIMATES FOR ECS, ON A STAND ALONE BASIS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018​

* SEES PRELIMINARY ECS FY 2018 ‍REVENUES OF $620.0 MILLION TO $640.0 MILLION​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74, REVENUE VIEW $668.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S