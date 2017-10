BRIEF-On The Beach Group sees one-off cash cost associated with helping customers booked to fly with Monarch Airlines

Oct 2 (Reuters) - On The Beach Group Plc

* ‍CONTACTING CUSTOMERS CURRENTLY IN RESORT TO ASSIST WITH RETURN TRAVEL, CUSTOMERS BOOKED TO FLY WITH MONARCH AIRLINES IN NEXT WEEKS, MONTHS​

* SCHEDULED AIRLINE FAILURE INSURANCE IN PLACE WHICH COVERS FAILURE OF MONARCH AIRLINES

* SEES ONE-OFF EXCEPTIONAL CASH COST ASSOCIATED WITH HELPING CUSTOMERS TO ORGANISE ALTERNATIVE TRAVEL ARRANGEMENTS OR PROVIDING REFUNDS

* NO EXPOSURE TO MONARCH HOLIDAYS LTD BOOKINGS AS IT ONLY OFFERED MONARCH AIRLINES LTD SEAT-ONLY FLIGHT OPTIONS ON ITS WEBSITE​