FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - OncoCyte Corp

* OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test; reports progress toward CLIA lab licensing and second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* OncoCyte Corp - OncoCyte announced that it is planning to expand its senior management team

* OncoCyte Corp - OncoCyte has begun process of hiring a full time Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.