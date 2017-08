July 20 (Reuters) - Oncodesign Sa:

* ONCODESIGN: STABLE REVENUE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* ONCODESIGN HAD EUR 10.2 MILLION OF AVAILABLE CASH AT JUNE 30, 2017, AN INCREASE OF EUR 600 THOUSAND RELATIVE TO DECEMBER 31, 2016

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EGFR RADIOTRACER STUDY IS UNDERWAY, AND FIRST RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY END OF YEAR

* MAINTAINS ITS 2020 OBJECTIVE OF REVENUE OF EUR 40 MILLION AND POSITIVE RESULTS