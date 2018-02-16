BRIEF-Oncolys BioPharma invests in US Biotech Venture Specialized in Development of Novel Oncolytic Adenovirus

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oncolys BioPharma Inc

* Says it will enter into an investment and share transfer agreement with Unleash Immuno Oncolytics, Inc., a biotech venture specialized in development of novel oncolytic adenovirus

* Says it agrees to purchase $3 million convertible bonds issued by Unleash with the expected voting rights ratio of approximately 27 percent, when fully converted

* Says it also agrees to purchase 294,118 ordinary shares of Precision Virologics held by Unleash for $330,000, which will increase Oncolys’ voting rights ratio of Precision to 23 percent, approximately

