Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH® RECEIVES FAVORABLE FINAL ADVICE LETTER FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR REOLYSIN® IN METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - PROPOSED PHASE 3 STUDY DESIGN IS FOUND ACCEPTABLE AND CAN FORM BASIS OF A MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - EMA ADVICE CONSISTENT WITH FEEDBACK RECEIVED FROM FDA PAVING WAY FOR A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY