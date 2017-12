BRIEF-Oncor And Sempra Energy Reach Settlement Agreement With Several Key Texas Stakeholders

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* ONCOR AND SEMPRA ENERGY REACH SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEVERAL KEY TEXAS STAKEHOLDERS

* SEMPRA ENERGY - SETTLEMENT INCLUDES REGULATORY COMMITMENTS THAT “PRESERVE EXISTING ONCOR RING-FENCE” AND INDEPENDENCE OF ONCOR‘S BOARD

* SEMPRA ENERGY - DEAL WITH STAKEHOLDERS FOR CO‘S PENDING DEAL OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH‘S INDIRECT, ABOUT 80-PERCENT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR

* SEMPRA ENERGY - SETTLEMENT ALSO INCLUDES EXTINGUISHING ALL DEBT AT ENERGY FUTURE HOLDING, ENERGY FUTURE INTERMEDIATE HOLDING