Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec presents positive Phase 2 data for Immunopulse® IL-12 in combination with Pembrolizumab demonstrating a best overall response rate (BORR) of 50 pct in predicted anti-PD-1 non-responder melanoma patients

* Oncosec - anticipate reporting initial data from PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 in mid-2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: