BRIEF-ONE Gas Issues 2018 Financial Guidance Increases 2017 Financial Guidance

Jan 16 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc:

* ONE GAS ISSUES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; INCREASES 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.06 TO $3.10

* - ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $375 MILLION IN 2018​

* - ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $375 MILLION TO $415 MILLION PER YEAR BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022​

* - ‍ONE GAS EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 7.3 PERCENT RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) IN 2018​

* ONE GAS - SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $2.96 TO $3.20

* - ‍EXPECTS NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE TO INCREASE BY AN AVERAGE OF 5 TO 7 PERCENT ANNUALLY BETWEEN 2017 AND 2022​

* ‍EXPECTS ITS AVERAGE ANNUAL DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE TO BE 7 TO 9 PERCENT BETWEEN 2017 AND 2022​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ONE GAS - INCLUDED IN UPDATED 2017 EPS GUIDANCE IS $0.04PER SHARE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM RECENTLY SIGNED TAX REFORM LEGISLATION