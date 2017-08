Aug 14 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc

* The ONE Group announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* ONE Group Hospitality Inc - qtrly total revenue $19.9 million versus $17.2 million

* ONE Group Hospitality Inc - comparable sales for owned and managed STK units increased 1.7 percent during quarter compared to same period last year