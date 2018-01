Jan 24 (Reuters) - One Horizon Group Inc:

* ONE HORIZON GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 123WISH

* ONE HORIZON GROUP INC - ENTERED INTO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY INTEREST IN ONCE IN A LIFETIME LLC, D/B/A 123WISH

* ONE HORIZON GROUP INC - “CONFIDENT” ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN 2018, EXPECT 123WISH WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT REVENUE IN 2018

* ONE HORIZON GROUP INC - ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH NATALIA DIAZ, WHO WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF 123WISH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: