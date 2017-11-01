FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Onemain Holdings posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.91
November 1, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Onemain Holdings posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Onemain Holdings Inc

* Onemain Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 including items

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Onemain Holdings Inc - ‍yield for Q3 of 2017 was impacted by approximately 20 basis points from our hurricane-related borrower assistance programs​

* Onemain Holdings Inc qtrly ‍net interest income $601 million versus $555​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

