BRIEF-OneREIT obtains final order for plan of arrangement

Sept 26 (Reuters) - OneREIT

* OneREIT obtains final order for plan of arrangement

* OneREIT - Obtained a final order related to co’s previous plan of arrangement involving co, smart REIT and Strathallen acquisitions

* OneREIT - ‍oneREIT currently expects to close transaction in late September or early October of 2017​

* OneREIT - ‍Unitholders to get either cash consideration or units of SmartREIT & Holders of LP units to get cash consideration or will retain LP units​